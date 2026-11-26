Pueblo Vida Brewing is relocating its downtown Tucson taproom.
But don't worry about having to go much farther for a brew; its new location will be next door.
After 12 years at 115 E. Broadway, the brewery is opening in the adjacent space at 121 E. Broadway.
The new space has indoor seating for more than 100 customers, large booths and a 14-tap bar.
Pueblo Vida will add food from Anello's Scott Girod early next year.
"This move allows us to preserve our history while investing in our future," said Kyle Jefferson, co-founder of Pueblo Vida Brewing. "We outgrew our current taproom concept a long time ago.
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“The new space means more seats, food on the table and more reasons for people to spend time downtown with us.
The existing space will be turned into a dedicated private event venue for weddings, corporate gatherings or other special occasions.
Visit pueblovidabrewing.com for details on an opening date for the new space and a farewell celebration of the old spot.
Other local commercial activity includes:
— Grace Development & Investments bought the 26-unit Flower and Columbus Apartments at 2647-2651 N. Columbus Blvd. and 4253 E. Flower St. from Equilibrium Flower Columbus OZ LLC for $1.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
— Delano & Balboa Apartments LLC bought the 26-unit Balboa & Delano Apartments at 2432 N. Balboa Ave. and 219 E. Delano St. from Equilibrium Villas LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
— Monson Properties bought 7,487 square feet of industrial space at 119 W. Alturas St. from Max Tucson LLC for $755,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.
— Carvana leased 27,208 square feet of industrial space at 3690-3700 S. Palo Verde Road from Rio Equity Group LLC. Kameron Norwood and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the landlord. Cooper Fratt, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
— Mindful Mystic, dba Ninth House, a metaphysical shop, leased 5,504 square feet at Crossroads Festival, 4811 E. Grant Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Sam Sufi.
— Lee Counseling and Consultations leased 1,550 square feet at 2001 W. Orange Grove Road from SPE Desert Life Mob LLC. David Montijo, with CBRE, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com