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Pueblo Vida Brewing is relocating its downtown Tucson taproom.

But don't worry about having to go much farther for a brew; its new location will be next door.

After 12 years at 115 E. Broadway, the brewery is opening in the adjacent space at 121 E. Broadway.

The new space has indoor seating for more than 100 customers, large booths and a 14-tap bar.

Pueblo Vida will add food from Anello's Scott Girod early next year.

"This move allows us to preserve our history while investing in our future," said Kyle Jefferson, co-founder of Pueblo Vida Brewing. "We outgrew our current taproom concept a long time ago.

“The new space means more seats, food on the table and more reasons for people to spend time downtown with us.

The existing space will be turned into a dedicated private event venue for weddings, corporate gatherings or other special occasions.

Visit pueblovidabrewing.com for details on an opening date for the new space and a farewell celebration of the old spot.

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