Much of the debate over this line revolves around the planned Santa Rita Substation, which, unlike the power line, TEP can build without getting Corporation Commission approval. The new TEP line will terminate at the substation, and the power line to the mine will start there. The substation will be built just outside town boundaries.

From the time the ACC approved what's now the Copper World power line (formerly named the Rosemont line) and until recently, Hudbay and its predecessor, Augusta Resource Corp., had planned to run the line to the mine from a new Toro Switchyard it would build in unincorporated Pima County just outside Sahuarita.

But to save money and to prevent duplication, TEP and Hudbay have agreed to move the operations of the switchyard to the new substation and that Hudbay will make use of the substation. The substation will be built on state land, right next to where the switchyard would have gone — land the utility has leased from the State Land Department.

"So along comes TEP. They lease land immediately next to the Toro Switchyard. What will they bring to the substation?" Dougherty asked Monday in testimony to the Sahuarita council. "There will be a 138 KV connection at the substation. Without it, there's no Santa Rita Connection line and no power to the mine.

"How much of the power from that new line will go to the mine? How much of the cost of that power is going to be shoved off on ratepayers, when in fact the primary draw for that 138 KV connection is the mine? There's no question it is the mine," he said.