Arizona Electric Power Co-op told The Republic that it’s in discussions with the department regarding that requirement. The utility said the $21 million in federal funding will be used to improve efficiency and reduce long-term maintenance costs at the coal turbine, which will save money and for AEPCO members and consumers.

It did not respond to questions on how the cost-matched funds will be raised or if those costs will fall to ratepayers.

The utility is “evaluating all options,” said Caryolyn Turner, the company’s director of communications in an email.

Local representatives have praised the department’s announcement.

"I have long supported an all-of-the-above approach to energy because it is the best way to strengthen our energy security, lower costs, and meet the needs of growing communities,” said U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District in a June 4 press release.

But an “all-of-the-above approach” that includes coal doesn’t necessarily amount to affordability for ratepayers.

“As we’ve seen with these coal plants kept open by the Trump administration, they've really increased electric costs in the area,” Kelly said.

One of the five power plants that the Department of Energy included in its directive last year has lost $180 million by continuing to operate. The utility that owns that Michigan power plant is looking to residents of 11 states to shoulder that cost.