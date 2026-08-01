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The Arizona Corporation Commission has approved a new power line leading from Tucson's southeast side to the Sahuarita area, over the objections of a conservation group that's concerned the line would benefit a huge neighboring copper mine.

The 4-0 commission vote, with one commissioner absent, means Tucson Electric Power can start construction on a line running up to 17 miles from an existing substation on the far southeast side. The utility has yet to choose one of two possible routes, but it says it expects to start construction on the line in 2028 and finish in 2029.

TEP has promoted the line as a vehicle for providing more power and more reliable electrical service to about 14,000 of its customers living in the Sahuarita area and other communities south of Tucson. Although the line will serve Sahuarita customers, most of it will pass through Tucson and unincorporated Pima County.

Officials of the group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas contend the power line was intended to benefit and serve the planned Copper World Mine in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Sahuarita.

They note that the Santa Rita Connection line would end at a new substation from which a separate line — approved by the commission in 2012 — would be built directly to the mine. They've expressed concerns that ratepayers will be subsidizing some of the mine's electricity use by shouldering the cost of the new line.

TEP officials deny these allegations, saying the mine will not get any power from this new line and that Copper World developer Hudbay Minerals Inc. will pay for its power costs by having to pay for the new line running from the Santa Rita Substation to the mine site in the mountains.