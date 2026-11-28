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Every kid who collected baseball cards learned to flip them over. The front had the picture. The back had the numbers: batting average, home runs, RBIs, season by season.

It was a scorecard for comparing one player with another, and it came in handy when you needed to convince your brother that the card in your hand was worth two of his.

Ricardo Valerdi was one of those kids.

Today he is an engineering professor at the University of Arizona, as well as a sports scientist, author and social entrepreneur. He told me plainly that he's a numbers guy, and that his love of baseball started on the back of the card.

That love eventually met a book. In 2003, "Moneyball" by Michael Lewis told the story of how the Oakland A's used statistics to rethink the way teams value players, an approach rooted in the work of baseball writer Bill James.

For Valerdi, the lightbulb came on. If numbers could change how baseball is played, baseball could change how kids feel about numbers.

He founded Science of Sport, a nonprofit, and built its first program, The Science of Baseball. The belief behind everything the organization does is simple: STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) becomes engaging, relevant and accessible to every learner when it's taught in the universal language of sport.

Take the strike zone, the space above home plate that a pitch must pass through to be called a strike. In the program, each student calculates his or her own. They measure their height, then use two formulas Dr. Valerdi developed to work out the height of their strike zone, along with its perimeter and area. Suddenly geometry has a batter standing in it.