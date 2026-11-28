Downtown Tucson businesses are marking Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 with holiday discounts, artist appearances and restaurant promotions aimed at encouraging residents to shop and dine locally.
The Downtown Tucson Partnership is promoting Small Business Saturday as part of its holiday programming, highlighting participating shops, restaurants and galleries on its website.
The event encourages residents to explore downtown and support independent businesses during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.
“Small businesses keep the community unique and vibrant and support artists,” said Rosie Crocker, owner of Arizona Poppy, a gift shop specializing in handmade products.
Tighter budgets
Arizona Poppy is offering customers 15% off all purchases on Small Business Saturday.
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Crocker has participated in the event before and typically experiences higher-than-usual sales, she said.
To prepare for the holiday shopping season, the business stocks up on merchandise and produces additional handmade desert herbal products sold in the shop.
But she has noticed customers becoming more cautious about their spending in recent years.
“I think each year people are buying lower-priced items,” she said. “I feel like people are buying the less expensive options.”
She attributes the shift to economic concerns, including inflation, but said she continues to see support from customers who intentionally choose to shop locally.
She hopes this year’s event will bring even more customers into the store.
“The real people in your community need support, and they’re taking a risk by following their passion,” Crocker said.
Promoting artists
A few blocks away, The Tucson Gallery at 245 E. Congress St. is taking a different approach to the shopping event.
The gallery sells original artwork alongside Tucson-themed gifts and souvenirs at a range of prices.
Rather than offering discounts, the gallery plans to host artist appearances and special activities, giving visitors an opportunity to connect with the people behind the artwork.
“We believe in respecting the value of our artists’ work and the time, creativity, and talent that go into creating it,” said Tony Ray, co-owner of The Tucson Gallery
The business avoids discounting original artwork because of the time and creativity artists invest in their work, he said.
The majority of profits from artwork sales go directly to the artists, while souvenir sales help cover operating expenses, he said.
This will be the gallery’s third Small Business Saturday and its second at its current Congress Street location, which opened in October 2025.
Unlike the spending trends at Arizona Poppy, Ray said the gallery has noticed customers spending more this year.
“We’ve actually noticed that shoppers are spending more this year, which is very encouraging,” Ray said.
Increased foot traffic at the new location could be contributing to the change, he added.
The gallery has seen more people discovering downtown Tucson and showing interest in locally created artwork and meaningful gifts, he said. And he hopes the event encourages residents to experience downtown Tucson beyond simply making purchases.
“Small Business Saturday should be about more than shopping,” Ray said. “It should be about celebrating our community.”
Dining deals
Restaurants are also participating in the event, offering promotions intended to attract both returning customers and people exploring downtown for the first time.
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink, at 101 E. Pennington St., is participating in Small Business Saturday for the first time. The restaurant will offer a complimentary appetizer with the purchase of an entree.
“I think any sort of promotional event is a benefit for restaurants, especially, but obviously for all businesses,” said Courtney Fenton, director of operations for Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink.
The promotion is an opportunity to introduce customers to different menu items while encouraging them to visit other downtown businesses, she said.
The event comes at the beginning of its busiest season: November through May typically bring increased business because of winter visitors and families traveling to Tucson for the holidays, Fenton said.
Although staffing can be more challenging when university students leave for winter break, she said the restaurant prepares for those absences while managing holiday parties and increased customer traffic.
She hopes Small Business Saturday will encourage visitors to spend more time downtown rather than making a single stop.
“You’re coming in. Maybe you’re shopping a little bit, you’re eating, you’re getting a drink somewhere else,” she said. “You’re hopping around and really getting to experience downtown.”
The event is an opportunity to highlight the importance of supporting local establishments during a challenging economic period, she said.
“It really does make a huge difference when you keep your money local and you help support the people that care so deeply about this town,” she said.
Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 28 at participating downtown Tucson businesses. Shoppers can find information about participating locations, promotions and restrictions through the Downtown Tucson Partnership’s Small Business Saturday webpage. Business hours and offers vary by location.
Tucson's Fourth Avenue shopping district is also promoting Small Business Saturday. Click here to see what its shops are offering.
Arizona Sonoran News is a news service of the University of Arizona School of Journalism.