“The real people in your community need support, and they’re taking a risk by following their passion,” Crocker said.

Promoting artists

A few blocks away, The Tucson Gallery at 245 E. Congress St. is taking a different approach to the shopping event.

The gallery sells original artwork alongside Tucson-themed gifts and souvenirs at a range of prices.

Rather than offering discounts, the gallery plans to host artist appearances and special activities, giving visitors an opportunity to connect with the people behind the artwork.

“We believe in respecting the value of our artists’ work and the time, creativity, and talent that go into creating it,” said Tony Ray, co-owner of The Tucson Gallery

The business avoids discounting original artwork because of the time and creativity artists invest in their work, he said.

The majority of profits from artwork sales go directly to the artists, while souvenir sales help cover operating expenses, he said.

This will be the gallery’s third Small Business Saturday and its second at its current Congress Street location, which opened in October 2025.

Unlike the spending trends at Arizona Poppy, Ray said the gallery has noticed customers spending more this year.

“We’ve actually noticed that shoppers are spending more this year, which is very encouraging,” Ray said.

Increased foot traffic at the new location could be contributing to the change, he added.