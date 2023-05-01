Cox: Cox employees in Southern Arizona joined forces with Interfaith Community Services on April 21, to host a free produce and bread box giveaway at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.

Roy Patel: Dunkin’ franchisee Roy Patel is spearheading a toy drive through May 3 to support the toy closet at Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson. The Toy Closet is used to provide a much-deserved reward to children undergoing medical treatment. But as each child chooses a toy, there is a need to replace it. Patel is gathering new, unwrapped, age-appropriate toys at 3427 E. Speedway. Donations will be accepted inside the Dunkin’ location or the drive-thru.

Recommended donations include stuffed animals, Legos, Play-Doh, stress balls and coloring books. Other requested unwrapped toys include: Teething toys, musical toys, rattles, pop-up books, blocks, learning toys, books (all ages), play kitchen items, matchbox cars, board games, arts and crafts, video games, gift cards, model car kits, jewelry, movies, handheld games, crossword puzzle books, card games and cozy blankets.

Walmart: In honor of National Volunteer Month, several Tucson Walmart employees gathered at Purple Heart Park Friday to help the local nonprofit organization Tucson Clean and Beautiful plant nearly 70 trees for Arbor Day.

“We strive to find opportunities that allow us to give back to the communities we live and operate in,” said Walmart Senior Manager Community Relations Amanda Dubose. “Our associates look forward to working alongside local nonprofit organizations, especially those helping to keep our planet healthy.”