Firehouse Subs: To help keep local first responders hydrated as they push through the remainder of wildfire season and the hot summer months, Firehouse Subs hosted its annual H2O For Heroes event — a one-day water bottle drive — on Aug. 5. Customers who brought in an unopened 24-pack of water bottles could receive a free medium sub. The donated water will be distributed to local fire and police departments, as well as emergency victims, seniors and community centers.