Firehouse Subs: To help keep local first responders hydrated as they push through the remainder of wildfire season and the hot summer months, Firehouse Subs hosted its annual H2O For Heroes event — a one-day water bottle drive — on Aug. 5. Customers who brought in an unopened 24-pack of water bottles could receive a free medium sub. The donated water will be distributed to local fire and police departments, as well as emergency victims, seniors and community centers.
HS Lopez Family Foundation: The HS Lopez Family Foundation awarded $210,290 in grants to nine local charitable organizations during June. The grants support various programs in Southern Arizona that focus on health, education and welfare. The grant recipients are:
- Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse — $5,000 for its shelter renovation
- JobPath — $25,000 for assistance with low-income student enrollment
- Lost Our Home Pet Rescue — $5,000 for daily support and medical care services for animals
- ScholarshipsA-Z — $10,000 to provide assistance to immigrant youths to pursue higher education and navigate the workforce
- The Edge School — $15,000 to expand mental health assistance
- Books Saves Lives — $10,000 to provide community-based literacy workshops
- International School of Tucson — $50,000 for building expansion to accommodate its bilingual/biliteral programs
- Wheels for Kids — $5,000 to refurbish bicycles that are distributed free-of-charge to economically disadvantaged youths and refugee adults
- School Garden Workshop — $85,290 for publishing its 2024-2025 Sonoran Desert School Gardeners’ Almanac
The HS Lopez Foundation awards grants four times each year. For more information, visit, thehslopezfamilyfoundation.org.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.