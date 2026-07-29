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Those looking for a deal on back-to-school clothing and accessories, or anything kiddo-related, can shop at a local pop-up event for the next few days.

Just Between Friends Tucson leased the 26,500-square-foot former Big Lots at 2520 S. Harrison Road from Harrison 135th St. LLC. Natalie Furrier and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Just Between Friends will hold a consignment sale Wednesday, July 29 through Sat. Aug. 1 at that location.

Merchandise includes kid clothing, toys, strollers, books and games.

Prices are billed as 50 to 90% below new retail prices.

Hours will be different all four days, and the schedule can be viewed at nwtucson.jbfsale.com

Tickets can be obtained online or there is admission at the door.

Just Between Friends began in 1997 with a group of parents looking to clear out their children’s outgrown items.

Visit Just Between Friends Tucson on Instagram for more information.