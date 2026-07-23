The vice chairman of the Rio Nuevo board has resigned, leaving two vacancies on the district board that is tasked with revitalizing downtown Tucson and the Broadway corridor.
Edmund Marquez, who was appointed to the board in 2015 by then-Gov. Doug Ducey, recently became majority owner of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, an indoor football team that has qualified for the playoffs and is setting records.
In his resignation, effective immediately, Marquez said he wanted to devote his full attention to the team.
"Serving on this board for the past 11 years has been one of the great honors of my professional and civic life," Marquez said. "I will continue to support the economic development of our community in every way I can and look forward to cheering on Rio Nuevo's continued success in the years ahead."
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Marquez told the Star he is especially proud of the work the board has done with the renovation of the Tucson Convention Center, helping to bring new hotels to downtown and spurring new investment on the Sunshine Mile, along Broadway.
He told the Star he has no regrets.
“It was the most impactful experience I’ve had in regard to assisting our community and economy,” Marquez said.
Fletcher McCusker, chair of the Rio Nuevo board, called Marquez a valuable member.
"He has engaged every day, tirelessly,” McCusker said. “We wish him only the best."
The resignation of Marquez leaves two vacancies on the board of directors, which oversees the taxing district that stretches from just west of Interstate 10 into downtown and along Broadway to Park Place.
The board’s treasurer, Chris Sheafe, was killed in an airplane crash earlier this year.
Rio Nuevo board members are appointed by the Arizona governor, the state Senate president and the speaker of the state House.
The two vacancies are due to be filled by the speaker of the House and the Senate president.
Visit Rionuevo.org for more information.
Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com