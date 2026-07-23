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The vice chairman of the Rio Nuevo board has resigned, leaving two vacancies on the district board that is tasked with revitalizing downtown Tucson and the Broadway corridor.

Edmund Marquez, who was appointed to the board in 2015 by then-Gov. Doug Ducey, recently became majority owner of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, an indoor football team that has qualified for the playoffs and is setting records.

In his resignation, effective immediately, Marquez said he wanted to devote his full attention to the team.

"Serving on this board for the past 11 years has been one of the great honors of my professional and civic life," Marquez said. "I will continue to support the economic development of our community in every way I can and look forward to cheering on Rio Nuevo's continued success in the years ahead."

Marquez told the Star he is especially proud of the work the board has done with the renovation of the Tucson Convention Center, helping to bring new hotels to downtown and spurring new investment on the Sunshine Mile, along Broadway.

He told the Star he has no regrets.

“It was the most impactful experience I’ve had in regard to assisting our community and economy,” Marquez said.