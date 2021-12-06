Changes in Arizona congressional lines affect which communities align with each other

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls and the Arizona Latino Coalition for Fair Redistricting want the lines to concentrate the Hispanic sections of Yuma into that district. That would move about 19,000 people living in the more Anglo and Republican areas of the city into CD9, a district that stretches up the Colorado River to Lake Mead and east into the western Phoenix suburbs of Avondale and Tolleson.

That, then, would require adding more people into CD7.

In turn, that would help a bid by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to have the eastern edge of the district stretch at least to Campbell Avenue as well as take in Hispanic areas south of Broadway in Tucson.

Right now, the draft map has the line along Sixth Avenue, effectively putting downtown Tucson into CD7 and the area around the University of Arizona into CD6.

But Mehl wants to go even farther, stretching it to Alvernon Way.

That also could mean putting Green Valley and Sahuarita, currently in the comfortably Democratic CD7, into the more Republican CD6.

Mehl also wants to move the area around Davis-Monthan Air Force Base into CD6, saying it makes more sense to have it in the same district as Fort Huachuca.