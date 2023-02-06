For the 10th consecutive year, a group of women are lassoing support for local breast cancer initiatives through a fundraiser/rodeo clinic in conjunction with La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo.

The event, presented by Chicks N’ Chaps of Tucson, has raised almost $80,000 to benefit the Arizona Oncology Foundation.

“Like Fiesta de los Vaqueros, Chicks N’ Chaps is uniquely Tucson. If you are not in the sport of rodeo or in the western lifestyle, it can be hard to get a view behind the chutes. This is basically a VIP experience where you go behind the scenes with bronc riders, bull riders, barrel racers and other professionals while raising money for a good cause,” said Courtney Slanaker, chair of the event for Chicks N’ Chaps.

Attendees can also expect informational presentations about the rodeo athletes — both animal and human — and the rodeo veterinary team.

“The animals are athletes and they are treated as such. They have veterinarians, trainers and massage therapists. They are as critical as the human athletes, and this is an intimate look at how they are treated,” said Slanaker, a Tucson native who has owned horses throughout her life.

The event also includes a fashion show featuring cancer survivors modeling western wear by Boot Barn, a champagne chuckwagon brunch by Texas Roadhouse, and a “Many Shades of Pink” presentation that highlights inspirational personal stories from breast cancer survivors.

“I love this event because we are all volunteers and all the money we raise goes directly to patients. I don’t think there are a lot of nonprofits that can say that. We knew early on that we wanted to make sure the money would help men and women suffering from breast cancer and we get a full accounting of our dollars from Arizona Oncology Foundation every year,” said Debbie Barnett, who was chair of the Tucson Rodeo when Chicks N’ Chaps began 10 years ago and remains the liaison between the rodeo and the nonprofit.

Non-medical services and patient care provided through the Arizona Oncology Foundation includes multiple categories of support: Integrative therapy treatments including acupuncture, massage, reiki, manual lymph drainage and more; support groups for patients and families; and financial assistance during treatments. Programs also include oncology nutrition, yoga and more. The organization also offers an education and cancer lending library through a local resource center at 2625 N Craycroft Road, Suite 215. All assistance and support is free to clients.

Last year, Chicks N’ Chaps raised a record $21,000 to support these services, Barnett said.

In real time, the assistance resulted in 595 gas cards, 504 patients served through support groups, 460 integrative therapy treatments, 131 free wigs and head coverings, 60 post-mastectomy bras, 53 post-mastectomy prosthesis, 56 monthly house cleaning services, 29 nutritional counseling sessions, and lodging for 13 out-of-town patients.

“We offer breast cancer patients services they generally can’t get anywhere else that help them through the process emotionally. We have women who walk in here in tears and by the time they leave they are laughing and having a great time: We offer services they need to uplift them and make them feel better about themselves while they are battling cancer,” said Wendy Capullo, director of operations for Arizona Oncology Foundation.

Capullo said she is grateful for donations of all sizes from individuals, businesses and other organizations, which she said are vital to operation of the foundation.

“All our service are free, and that is solely due to the generosity of the community and organizations like Chicks N’ Chaps. That is how we keep our doors open,” said Capullo.

The exposure provided through Chicks N’ Chaps is an added benefit, according to Capullo, who understands the importance of promoting awareness about the foundation to diverse audiences.

For their part, Slanaker and Barnett view Chicks N’ Chaps as a win-win for patients with breast cancer and for debunking misconceptions about rodeo while promoting its rich 98-year history in Tucson.