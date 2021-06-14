City of Tucson opens six cooling stations

The city of Tucson has opened cooling centers through Friday where people can go to escape the scorching heat this week.

The six cooling centers — one in each ward — will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. The highs the next few days could reach 113 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The centers are located at:

Ward 1: El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway.

Ward 2: Udall Sr. Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Ward 3: Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Avenue.

Ward 4: Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive.

Ward 5: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9.

Ward 6: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way.

After Friday, these cooling centers will resume operations after Friday on any day with temperatures forecasted for over 110° F.

“The safety of our community is always of utmost importance to me, which is why I have requested that the City of Tucson offer air-conditioned cooling centers in convenient locations open to everyone in the community during this heat emergency,” said Romero.

Masks will be encouraged and centers will be operating at reduced capacity, following precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.