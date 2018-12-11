By the numbers

Money sources for the proposed Colorado River drought contingency plan:

• $60 million planned from the CAP to compensate the Gila River Indian Community for leaving water in Lake Mead.

• $30 million proposed by Gov. Doug Ducey to compensate the Colorado River Indian Tribes for leaving water in Mead.

• $8 million from the Walton Family Foundation and other non-profit, philanthropic groups for paying river water users to leave supplies in Mead.

• $30 million to $35 million from the federal government to pay Pinal County farmers for wells to get them back on groundwater.

• $12 million from Pinal farmers for the wells and other infrastructure.