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Jason Salfi has a simple pitch with enormous implications: What if the CO2 polluting our planet could be turned into oil products that help power it?

As co-founder and CEO of Dimensional Energy, Salfi is building a company that goes after two problems most people treat as separate — the oil industry's grip on global energy and the carbon emissions driving climate change — with a single technology.

The problem with oil

Since the oil crisis of the 1970s, the world has searched for alternatives to fossil fuels. The reasons are twofold. First, oil is finite, leaving countries and industries exposed to changes in supply and price. Second, burning oil releases CO2, the primary greenhouse gas emitted by human activity.

A living carbon cycle

Dimensional Energy's mission is direct: produce cleaner molecules to move the world. Rather than searching for an entirely new fuel source, Salfi's team went back to basics — to the molecule itself — and found a way to close the loop.

Large plants, refineries and other industrial sources produce CO2. Dimensional Energy has developed and patented a process that combines captured CO2 with hydrogen to create synthesis gas, or syngas, which can then be converted into hydrocarbons and oil products. In effect, the company is seeking to create a carbon cycle that turns a waste product into a resource.