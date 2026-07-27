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As the six-month anniversary of her mother's disappearance approached, Savannah Guthrie posted another plea for information as to her whereabouts, saying, "Help us bring this situation to an end."

The family has been "in agony" since Nancy Guthrie went missing, the "Today" show co-host said in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’m coming on today with a very specific message,” Guthrie begins the video. “It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. And we have done our part. And we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."

Savannah Guthrie then made a direct plea to anyone who might have been involved in her mother's disappearance.

"The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place. And I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been or what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood north of Tucson on Feb. 1 after she did not show up at a friend’s home to watch a virtual church service.

Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI have publicly identified a suspect in Guthrie's abduction despite receiving tens of thousands of leads.