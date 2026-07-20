But I know bad things do happen, especially late on weekend nights. It’s always disappointing to see the videos of fights outside bars or, more rarely, reports of gunfire that emerge after weekends.

For those of us who remember downtown in the 1990s to the early 2000s, the disappointment has come with a little asterisk. At least, we think, there are people downtown now and things going on.

But as downtown has revived and become a more active place, too many ruffians gather there on weekend nights, get a little sauced, and lose control. In truth, some downtown businesses have invited them in. When your primary business is selling alcohol late at night and you cater to a rougher crowd, fights will result.

But gunfire? There’s no acceptable level, downtown or elsewhere, and we need to find ways to tamp it as far down as possible. I hope that today, city officials are looking for new ways to stop it from breaking out.

Simply asking Tucson police to enforce the laws on the books could go a long way toward improving the sense of late-night security. Holding trouble spots accountable for their customers’ actions could also help.

All that said, in the USA of 2026, a shooting like this can happen anywhere people gather. They’ve happened in schools, malls, churches, sports games. Of course they’d also happen in a downtown entertainment district.

I’m thankful that as of this writing, nobody has died so far. My sympathies are with the nine victims who were struck, and thanks go to the police officers who responded and stopped the suspect by shooting him.