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A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and endangerment in connection with a shooting this week outside an In-N-Out in Marana, police said.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Monday outside the restaurant in the 8100 block of North Cortaro Road west of Interstate 10, Marana police said.

Officers had been called to the restaurant for a welfare check when officers working an unrelated call nearby heard gunfire and rushed to the restaurant. They found Charles Whipple pointing a gun at a man on the ground in the parking lot who’d been shot, Marana police said.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and Whipple was detained and later arrested.

Surveillance footage showed Whipple approached the man after his vehicle had been stopped in the drive-through lane for an extended period. When the driver moved forward and stopped again, Whipple crossed the parking lot toward the end of the lane, police said.

Whipple told detectives he smelled alcohol coming from the man’s vehicle, according to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.

An employee told investigators Whipple warned her to back away because he didn’t want her to get hurt, then unzipped a bag he was carrying, the complaint says.

As the man drove through the parking lot, Whipple fired three rounds toward the driver’s side window, police said. A round or a fragment struck the driver.