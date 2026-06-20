You won't find every journalist in Tucson speaking out about it, though, let alone every journalist in America.

That's in part because people working as professional journalists don't see what they're doing as real journalism. We don't hang out for hours on air, talking idly about whoever happens to pass by, wrapping those people publicly into scenarios about who harmed Nancy Guthrie.

We usually don't report on nothing happening.

I don't say this to disparage citizen journalists as a category. Some of them do a good job. On the local scene, David Abie Morales, for example, offers encyclopedic coverage of many public meetings on his "Three Sonorans" Substack that I find valuable.

'Minimize harm'

The arrests raise real First Amendment issues, but it strikes me, from a more traditional perspective that it wouldn't have come to that if the streamers adhered to anything like journalistic standards.

Traditional journalists wouldn't obsess publicly over a neighbor who doesn't like us the way the streamers have over a neighbor named Sue Ellen. But she has become a feature of many of the streams, targeted repeatedly because she has opposed their presence.

Zabel has had several conflicts with neighbors. After his second arrest, he posted the name of a neighbor and accused her indirectly of calling the police on him before the second arrest.

"What are you and your husband hiding??" he asked