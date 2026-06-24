Savannah Guthrie says her family remains "in agony" amid the continued search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.
The "Today" anchor, 54, shared new comments on the case on the NBC morning show Tuesday, June 23, after reports emerged that a second ransom note that was previously sent to at least one media outlet after Nancy Guthrie's abduction claimed she was dead.
After an NBC News segment sharing these new details about the previously reported ransom note, an emotional Savannah Guthrie, sitting alongside her "Today" colleagues, said that she didn't "have any comment on the story" and is "not involved in our coverage" but again urged viewers to share any information that may be useful in locating her missing mom.
"I can't pretend I'm not here, and since I am, I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, really to beg people, to come forward," she said. "Somebody knows something, and this is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day, and we are in agony. We cannot be at peace."
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She continued, "No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We're begging for your help. And I'm not going to miss that opportunity. And so please, if you're watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us. It can be anonymous. Please, do the right thing, for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her. Never."
Guthrie noted the situation, in which she is anchoring a news show that includes reporting about her mother's disappearance, is "unusual and unprecedented."
Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1, and authorities have said she was taken from her home in Arizona against her will. The Guthrie family has offered a reward of $1 million for information leading to her recovery.
In an NBC News segment that aired June 23 just before Guthrie's comments, national correspondent Liz Kreutz reported that a second ransom note, which was previously sent to media outlets, "indicated that Nancy had died." ABC News and CBS News reported the same on June 22, citing unnamed sources.
A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department previously told USA TODAY, "The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains active and ongoing. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case."
Craig Melvin applauded Savannah Guthrie on June 23 for the "bravery and courage with which you have done this job every day since that happened," calling it "nothing short of remarkable." As she shared her message, Guthrie, who wiped away tears, was also joined at the desk by colleagues Al Roker, Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager. Guthrie and Hager were both wearing black.
Savannah Guthrie initially stepped away from the "Today" show in February after her mom went missing, but she returned to the show in early April and has continued anchoring ever since. Earlier this month, she opened up in a conversation with Hager about how difficult it has been to do her job while her mom remains missing.
"I know maybe people wonder, 'What's going on? How is she able to do that job? Is she not thinking about it? Did she forget?' No. Never," she said, adding, "I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home."
In a video message on Feb. 4, Guthrie, sitting next to her brother and sister, said her family had "heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media" and were "ready to talk" to the alleged kidnapper, but needed "to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her." FBI special agent in charge Heith Janke said in a Feb. 5 news conference that one of the alleged ransom notes included "facts associated with a deadline" and "a monetary value."
The Guthrie family later shared a video on Feb. 7, addressing their mother's abductor by saying, "We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her." They also offered to pay. In a conversation with Hoda Kotb in April, Guthrie said there were a "lot of different" ransom notes, most of which were not authentic, but "the two notes that we received, that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real."