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Savannah Guthrie says her family remains "in agony" amid the continued search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The "Today" anchor, 54, shared new comments on the case on the NBC morning show Tuesday, June 23, after reports emerged that a second ransom note that was previously sent to at least one media outlet after Nancy Guthrie's abduction claimed she was dead.

After an NBC News segment sharing these new details about the previously reported ransom note, an emotional Savannah Guthrie, sitting alongside her "Today" colleagues, said that she didn't "have any comment on the story" and is "not involved in our coverage" but again urged viewers to share any information that may be useful in locating her missing mom.

"I can't pretend I'm not here, and since I am, I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, really to beg people, to come forward," she said. "Somebody knows something, and this is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day, and we are in agony. We cannot be at peace."

She continued, "No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We're begging for your help. And I'm not going to miss that opportunity. And so please, if you're watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us. It can be anonymous. Please, do the right thing, for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her. Never."