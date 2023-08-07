Two 19-year-olds, one from Tucson and the other from Rio Rico, have been sentenced for trying to take guns into Mexico, prosecutors say.

Joshua Francisco Mendez, 19, of Tucson was was sentenced July 26 to 12 months and one day in prison. Manuel De Jesus Guzman, 19, of Rio Rico, was sentenced June 21 to 18 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona said in a news release.

Both prison terms will be followed by three years of supervised release, the release said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found guns on the pair in June 2022 after they tried to enter Mexico through the pedestrian gate at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, the release said.

Officers found four AK-47-style rifles on the teens. Guzman and Mendez had two Romarm WASR-10 rifles, one Century Arms VSKA rifle, and one Century Arms BFT rifle taped to their bodies, the release said.

Neither Guzman nor Mendez had a license to take guns across the border, the release said.