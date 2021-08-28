Delve into Tucson's past with this Presidio Museum course

Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum is seeking local history buffs with a love for the Old Pueblo who want to serve as docents for museum visitors.

A docent training course is kicking off in September. Topics that will be covered include:

The early people of the Tucson basin

The history, geography and people of the Spanish Presidio

Basic Spanish military history and uniforms

The Mexican Republic

Understanding your audience

Geography of the Presidio neighborhood, the Santa Cruz River and Sentinel Peak (A Mountain)

Those who successfully complete the course are expected to volunteer one weekday a week or one weekend each month, a news release said. Those who are not interested in volunteering after the class may also attend if there is availability.

The course consists of four classes, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sept. 11, 18, 25 and Oct. 2.

For new docents, the cost of the course is $75, which includes a one-year membership at the Presidio Museum. For history buffs taking the class for personal knowledge, the cost is $100.

To register or to learn more, visit tucsonpresidio.com/volunteering.