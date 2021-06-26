Drought puts strain on Arizona program to provide water for wildlife

“They did an amazing job building these catchments, because some of them are still working today,” he said.

The systems range in size from old, 750-gallon, small-game guzzlers to a 25,000-gallon behemoth designed to sustain bison near the Grand Canyon. Pima County is home to 69 catchments.

Currie said the tanks in desert areas generally store about 10,000 gallons, while the ones up on the Mogollon Rim can hold double that. “Elk drink a lot of water,” he explained.

A helicopter is called in to fill the hardest-to-reach spots, like the cliff-top catchments set up for bighorn sheep.

In recent years, Currie and company have partnered with county flood control agencies around the state to install weather gauges on some catchments to collect valuable data on rainfall and water levels. Some of the systems will send out email alerts when catchment tanks run low, he said.

The crew also gets a lot of help — and donations to support the work — from conservation groups, hunting organizations and a small army of individual donors and volunteers.

Until 2020, the program had never delivered more than about 1.4 million gallons of water in a single year. Deliveries this year are on track to top 3 million gallons.