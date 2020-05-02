Education, not citations the rule in distancing enforcement across metro Tucson

Call centers allowing employees to continue working. Bars continuing to serve patrons. Churches continuing to hold services for parishioners.

Those were among the more than 500 complaints submitted to the city of Tucson’s social distancing reporting online form, which was set up to help officials identify businesses violating state and city closure orders to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But despite the large number of reports, Tucson officials told the Star this week they’ve opted to focus on education, not enforcement, for those determined to have violated the order, as they have not issued a single misdemeanor citation — the state- and city-established penalty for violating the order — since it went into effect on March 30.

“We took a very educational approach, a light approach to these individuals and groups and businesses that chose to ignore the executive orders and the emergency proclamation here in the city of Tucson,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

In fact, an Arizona Daily Star survey of Pima County municipalities, almost all of which included the misdemeanor penalty as part of emergency proclamations to curtail the spread of the virus, found that not a single citation has been issued under those orders.

What has been issued is a number of red-tag violations by the Tucson Police Department, one that was issued to the host of a party near the University of Arizona, officials said.

Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler in Oro Valley also had its liquor license suspended by the state after officials said the restaurant was allowing diners to eat on the patio. The restaurant’s owner said he would appeal.