Education notes: Marana School District raises pay for subs due to shortage

The fair, hosted by the department’s Exceptional Student Services Section, is on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The past year has been a tremendous struggle for many Arizona students, but through the support of highly qualified teachers, many students have continued to succeed in the classroom,” said Schools Chief Kathy Hoffman in a statement. “We know that schools only function with the hard work of our teachers and school staff. This year especially, we have seen a devastating number of teachers leave the profession. Events such as these job fairs are incredible opportunities to not only find a job, but a new community of professional support within Arizona’s public schools.”

As of Monday, 110 public school districts, charters and Bureau of Indian Education schools are registered to attend the job fair, along with about 1,500 candidates.

Applicants will be able to search for available positions, upload their resume, visit employer booths to chat with employers via text, audio or video. Representatives from the Department of Education will also be online to tell attendees how to become a certified teacher in Arizona.

The attending schools will be able to issue letters of intent and job offers to prospective teachers, pending background checks.