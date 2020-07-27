Education Notes: Sheriff's Department hosts drive-thru backpack, school supply giveaway

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will hand out backpacks and school supplies to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

The modified Badges and Backpacks event will allow families to drive up or use a walk-up station, following coronavirus social distancing and safety guidelines.

School-age children must be present to pick up a backpack and supplies. Pick up is from 8 to 10 a.m. while supplies last at the following events:

Aug. 1 at Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road

Aug. 2 at Sunnyside High School, 1725 E. Bilby Road

Aug. 8 at Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Aug. 9 at Rincon High School, 421 N. Arcadia Ave.

Banner Aetna donated $13,000 in backpacks and school supplies for the event. Other sponsors are TEP, iHeartRadio, United Healthcare and El Rio.

Tucson teens recognized for anti-tobacco advocacy work

Four Tucson-area teens gained national recognition for their advocacy work to end tobacco use.

Fifteen-year-old Esther Chibasa, 18-year-old Steven Saldana, 17-year-old Nasikah Ahmed and 16-year-old Illiana Islas were among 10 in the state who were chosen as National Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The teens participated in the campaign’s Digital Advocacy Symposium, a five-day online training session focused on building advocacy, communications and leadership skills, along with 133 teens nationwide, a news release said.

The teens will continue working with Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids to advocate for policies to reduce youth tobacco use, including ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.