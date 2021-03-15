Education Notes: Tanque Verde science teacher earns Excellence in Education Award

In its fifth year, the Literacy Champion Award is presented to two early childhood educators who have gone above and beyond to improve literacy in the community, a news release said.

Kvaran is the director of Tanque Verde Community Preschool in the Tanque Verde School District. She has a Master’s in elementary education with an emphasis in early childhood education from Northern Arizona University. She also has experience and certification in special education and has taught preschool through third grade since 2005.

Carolin studied education at the University of Arizona and graduated magna cum laude in 2014. She has been teaching for nearly seven years, and in that time she taught both second- and third-graders, the news release said.

Nonprofit donates $2,200 for Pueblo athletes

The Pulido Sports Fund for Pueblo High student athletes recently contributed $2,190 toward student sports participation fees.

Pueblo High Alumni Foundation created the Pulido Sports Fund last fall to support teen athletes at the Tucson Unified high school.

In total, the nonprofit has raised nearly $3,500, which will pay for 53 students’ participation fees of $65 per student per sport. Their goal is to raise funds for at least 100 students.