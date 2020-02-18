Education Notes: TUSD school's academic improvement honored with excellence award

Holladay Fine Arts Magnet School is being recognized with the Arizona Department of Education's Exemplary Title I Award for excellence and school improvement.
The TUSD elementary school increased its school letter grade from a D to a B this year. The award was also based on factors in the school’s success, including having a full-time school counselor, positive behavioral interventions and supports, therapy dog visits, a school safety and emergency preparedness plan, and a school environment that meets students’ emotional needs and promotes respect to language, culture, traditions and values of the students and community, the press release said.
Khalsa students raise nearly $3K for Australian wildlife
Khalsa Montessori School students are donating nearly $3,000 to the New South Wales’ Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. as part of a yearly community service project.
Every year, fourth through sixth-grade students research and select a charity and then hand-craft items to sell for donations at the school’s annual craft fair. The students raised $2,750 after subtracting the cost of materials, the news release said. The charity they selected is working to save wildlife devastated by the fires in Australia.
“(Maria) Montessori believed that the children’s final years in the upper elementary level were the natural time for the children to realize that they do not have to wait until they are adults to help others,” said Montessori educator Paula Polk Lillard. “This is a period when children have great compassion and sympathy for others. Being aware that they can give to others in need, aids the children’s confidence and belief in their developing capacities.”
Marana student receives 2020 Lanny Williams Scholarship
The Arizona Athletic Trainers’ Association awarded Mountain View High School senior Hunter Holt the $500 2020 Lanny Williams Scholarship.
The award is given to three senior high school athletic training student aides with at least two years of experience who excel in areas of work ethic, character, leadership qualities, academic achievements, experience and competency as an athletic training student aid, a news release said.
Hunter is Sports Medicine Club president and Career & Technical Education ambassador, the news release said. He is also certified in CPR and EMR, has shadowed doctors, done ambulance ride-alongs, is a four-year varsity letter winner and is a volleyball team captain.
Sports medicine teacher Leah Oliver nominated Holt.
“What comes to mind when I think of Hunter is unparalleled talent and determination...one who is unique and unmatchable,” she said. “Hunter inspires me to be better and to grow. He shares that enthusiasm with everyone he comes in contact with.”
TUSD students to perform with Emmy-award winning composer
Music students from Magee Middle and Sabino High schools will perform with international recording artist and Emmy award-winning composer Mark Wood.
The concert will be held in the Sabino High School auditorium, 5000 N. Bowes Road, on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
“This exciting event will transform student musicians into a full-fledged rock orchestra as they perform selections by AC/DC, The Beatles, and more,” says a Facebook invite to the event.
The event, "Electrify Your Symphony," is part of Wood’s music education tour. The concert is open to the public, and a $5 donation is suggested. All profits will go to the schools’ music programs.
