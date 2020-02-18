Education Notes: TUSD school's academic improvement honored with excellence award

Holladay Fine Arts Magnet School is being recognized with the Arizona Department of Education's Exemplary Title I Award for excellence and school improvement.

The TUSD elementary school increased its school letter grade from a D to a B this year. The award was also based on factors in the school’s success, including having a full-time school counselor, positive behavioral interventions and supports, therapy dog visits, a school safety and emergency preparedness plan, and a school environment that meets students’ emotional needs and promotes respect to language, culture, traditions and values of the students and community, the press release said.

Khalsa students raise nearly $3K for Australian wildlife

Khalsa Montessori School students are donating nearly $3,000 to the New South Wales’ Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. as part of a yearly community service project.

Every year, fourth through sixth-grade students research and select a charity and then hand-craft items to sell for donations at the school’s annual craft fair. The students raised $2,750 after subtracting the cost of materials, the news release said. The charity they selected is working to save wildlife devastated by the fires in Australia.