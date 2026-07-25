Greg Collins, former associate vice president and research professor with the Arizona Institute for Resilience, said he thinks Díaz de la Rubia and UA President Suresh Garimella have been “very weak and late in responding to cuts” to research funding since the second Trump administration took office.

“Well over a year ago, leaders at other universities spoke out, while U of A leadership kept quiet,” said Collins, who has also worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development for 11 years. “To the extent silence is complicity, they were complicit … or at the very least hoped keeping quiet would keep U of A out of the crosshairs. Clearly, that too is a losing strategy.”

Speaking of the rule change itself, Timothy Finan, a UA professor emeritus of anthropology who has been involved in UA research projects, said these directives would determine what the priorities of research in the U.S. are and what kinds of research can and cannot be done.

Finan said the proposal’s ask that research grants comply with what OMB calls “Gold Standard Science” is “ridiculous,” because he said a group of government bureaucrats or politicians — people who are biased and have a clear ulterior motive — will be defining the “Gold Standard Science.”

The gold standard has already been defined by the process of scientific and research methods, he said.

“Basically, it’s an effort to control the academic research process (and) the entire operation of academic research,” Finan said of the change.