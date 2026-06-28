UA students work with the Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships in the university’s W.A. Franke Honors College to apply for Fulbright awards, under the guidance of Karna Walter, office director and assistant dean for student engagement.

“I love not only helping our students see the ways their experiences, skills and strengths set them up for success — but helping them tell their own, authentic stories,” Walter said in the UA news release. “There are a lot of enjoyable aspects of this job, but my favorite part is helping a student unlock an opportunity. It’s really humbling and delightful to be part of moments like that.”