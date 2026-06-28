Eight students from the University of Arizona will be traveling to nations including South Korea and Norway after getting international scholarships as part of the Fulbright Program.
The Fulbright Program is a U.S. State Department cultural exchange program. The student portion offers opportunities to graduating seniors, recent alumni and graduate students from different academic disciplines in the two main categories of English teaching and research in more than 140 partner nations.
“We are proud of our Fulbright students, who represent the University of Arizona on a global stage as they continue their education and pursue their passions,” UA President Suresh Garimella said in a news release Friday. “These Wildcats are building global connections and gaining invaluable experience. The skills they acquire through the Fulbright program will serve them well as they become the next generation of leaders and innovators.”
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The UA Fulbright student scholars for 2026 are:
- Zoe Bertino, a graduate with two bachelor’s degrees, one in molecular and cellular biology and another in philosophy, politics, economics and law. Bertino will work as an English teaching assistant in Taiwan.
- Henry Calkins, a graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Calkins will work as an English teaching assistant in Indonesia.
- Lady Dorothy Elli, a master’s student in public health. Elli will use community-based strategies for education and care to look into the stigma surrounding tuberculosis in Cavite, Philippines.
- Ariel Heinrich, a graduate with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology. Heinrich will research the suitability of romsacin, a novel antimicrobial compound, for “development into a clinical treatment against deadly multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.” The research will take place in collaboration with local experts in Tromsø, Norway.
- Deizha Saenz, a graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish. Saenz will work as an English teaching assistant in South Korea.
- Stella Salmon, a graduate with three bachelor’s degrees, one in ecology and evolutionary biology, one in Arabic language and a third in Judaic studies. Salmon will pursue a master’s degree in global health partnership from the University of Haifa in Israel in preparation for a career in medicine.
- Rory VanGorder, a graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science and another in economics. VanGorder will serve as an English teaching assistant in Bulgaria.
- Kizil Yusoof, a doctoral student in epidemiology. Yusoof will research the influence of religious and cultural practices on awareness of cervical cancer prevention and HPV vaccine decision-making in the urban communities of Mysore, India.
UA students work with the Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships in the university’s W.A. Franke Honors College to apply for Fulbright awards, under the guidance of Karna Walter, office director and assistant dean for student engagement.
“I love not only helping our students see the ways their experiences, skills and strengths set them up for success — but helping them tell their own, authentic stories,” Walter said in the UA news release. “There are a lot of enjoyable aspects of this job, but my favorite part is helping a student unlock an opportunity. It’s really humbling and delightful to be part of moments like that.”
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.