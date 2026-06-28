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Pima Community College says it will use emergency funds to keep adult education and workforce training programs going for the short term in the face of a $1.5 million cut in state funding.

And the long-term outlook is uncertain, as programs, services and staffing will need to be cut if state funding isn’t restored as soon as next year, the college said in a written statement.

PCC officials expressed “dismay” in their statement about the funding cut included in the state budget deal struck between the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

“The loss of this funding is deeply troubling and will have severe impacts on educational access, workforce development, and economic opportunity throughout Southern Arizona,” they wrote. “Achieving the shared goal of meeting Arizona’s workforce demands requires the support of all community stakeholders, including the State of Arizona."

“The College will be forced to tap into emergency funds to sustain services in the short term. Those resources are finite and cannot replace state investment in education,” they said. “Pima Community College has not received state operating support funding for more than a decade, even though the state does provide operating support to nearly every other community college.”

At the same time, they said, proposed reductions to federal funds could also “significantly diminish adult education programs nationwide, further jeopardizing access to these critical services for students and communities.”