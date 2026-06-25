Seven University of Arizona faculty members have been named Fulbright Scholars for 2026-27.
The U.S. State Department's Fulbright Program is a cultural exchange program that supports U.S. scholars for up to a year as they conduct research or teach abroad.
“Our Fulbright Scholars create a network of U of A expertise across the globe, building international partnerships and tackling grand challenges,” said UA President Suresh Garimella in a news release. “I’m proud of our scholars for their work in expanding the university's land-grant mission on an international scale.”
The UA’s first Fulbright Scholar, Walter S. Phillips, was named in 1954, when he traveled to the University of Adelaide in Australia to conduct research in biology, said the UA news release Wednesday announcing this year’s scholars. The UA has seen more than 300 scholars named since then, who have represented the university worldwide.
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The newly named Fulbright Scholars from UA are:
- Mark Frederickson (no photo available), a retired associate professor of landscape architecture in the College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture: Frederickson, who’s received six Fulbright Awards throughout his career, will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic to teach architecture studio classes at the American University of Central Asia.
- Geneva Foster Gluck, an instructor in the College of Fine Arts: Gluck will complete a Fulbright Postdoctoral Research Award at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya in Barcelona. Her research relates to applied theater and immersive experiences as tools for promoting behavioral change relative to climate change.
- Christopher Impey, co-department head and distinguished professor of astronomy in the Department of Astronomy and Steward Observatory: Impey will work with colleagues at the University of Copenhagen and research quasars and the role of supermassive black holes in galaxy evolution to advance science education and communication, outreach and public engagement.
- Scott Saleska, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology in the College of Science: Saleska will work with colleagues at the University of São Paulo–Ribeirão Preto and the Federal University of West-Pará in Brazil on approaches to mapping forest drought resilience and vulnerability across the Amazon and Atlantic forests.
- Travis Sawyer, assistant professor of optical science in the James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences: Sawyer, with collaborators at Utsunomiya University in Japan, will research new endoscopic technology for the early detection of gastrointestinal cancers.
- Richard Simpson, professor of nutritional sciences in the College of Agriculture, Life & Environmental Sciences: Simpson will travel to Sapienza University of Rome to research and analyze how exercise affects “the production and potency of certain T-cells.” The goal is to advance scalable therapies for blood cancer patients.
- Mihai Surdeanu, professor of computer science in the College of Science: Surdeanu will build AI systems for argumentation debate while in Romania at his alma mater, the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.