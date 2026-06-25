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Seven University of Arizona faculty members have been named Fulbright Scholars for 2026-27.

The U.S. State Department's Fulbright Program is a cultural exchange program that supports U.S. scholars for up to a year as they conduct research or teach abroad.

“Our Fulbright Scholars create a network of U of A expertise across the globe, building international partnerships and tackling grand challenges,” said UA President Suresh Garimella in a news release. “I’m proud of our scholars for their work in expanding the university's land-grant mission on an international scale.”

The UA’s first Fulbright Scholar, Walter S. Phillips, was named in 1954, when he traveled to the University of Adelaide in Australia to conduct research in biology, said the UA news release Wednesday announcing this year’s scholars. The UA has seen more than 300 scholars named since then, who have represented the university worldwide.

The newly named Fulbright Scholars from UA are: