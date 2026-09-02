Kelly, who studied marine and aeronautical engineering, was a Navy pilot and test pilot, and also an astronaut who spent 15 years at NASA. He said he knows engineers think they can solve all problems by themselves. “That turns out not to be true,” he said, inciting laughter from the audience.

“When you’re trying to land a fighter jet on an aircraft carrier or send a crew into space, you do need engineers,” he said. “You need a lot of them, but you also need scientists, you need technicians, you need mission planners. You also need people who understand budgets and schedules and logistics and financing and how to lead a team. That’s as critical.”

Karthik Kannan, dean of the UA's Eller College of Management, said the new program gives undergraduate students the opportunity to learn technical expertise and business leadership skills together.

Kannan said he and David Hahn, the former Craig M. Berge dean of UA’s College of Engineering, felt a need for a collaboration between the two colleges.

“Personally, engineering provided me with a technical and structured way of thinking about problems, but real-world problems often need you to create some structure, but there is also a human element to it,” said Kannan, who studied engineering in India and the U.S., got a Ph.D. from a public policy school here, and has also had experience at a business school.

"With this (program), economical understanding of things and human behavior, psychological understanding of things — all of those come in together,” he said.