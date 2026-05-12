“From a very young age, since my parents really regretted not getting higher education, that’s something that they engraved in our brains — college is important, we would really like you to at least get a bachelor’s degree,” Rana said, explaining that her dad had to drop out of school in eighth grade, and her mom in high school, because they had to support their families.

Rana said she was able to recover from her medical conditions through a lot of treatments, but since there tend to be lingering symptoms for many people, including hearing loss and vision difficulties, she has had to keep up with doctor’s appointments to make sure everything was working fine.

Due to the heart condition that runs in her family, she said she had a bicuspid aortic valve, which means her aortic valve has only two leaflets instead of the usual three. This meant that when she would exercise, and when she had COVID during the pandemic, it was a little bit harder for her to breathe through the coughing.

During all the treatments she had to get, Rana said the doctors were really patient, kind and understanding with her mom, since she didn’t speak a lot of English, and would never make her feel dumb for asking certain questions. The nurses would come in with toys and lollipops and these were the little moments that made an impact on her.

“I wanted to be that for somebody else in the future,” said Rana, who will be the first woman in her family to graduate from college.

Rana, who is a second-generation immigrant and a Tucson native, said she initially decided on the UA because it was the most convenient and closest option, but now looking back, she would choose the UA every time.