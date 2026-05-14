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Sigma Phi Epsilon is the fourth University of Arizona fraternity in two weeks to be mired in controversy, being placed on “activities suspension” after allegations its new members were subjected to sleep deprivation, forced alcohol consumption, “kidnapping” and forced calisthenics.

The fraternity was sent a letter on April 29 by Whitney Mohr, a senior coordinator in UA’s Dean of Students’ Office, which stated that it is now prohibited from “hosting, attending, participating, and sponsoring any organizational activities until the final disposition of this case.” Her letter said the only allowed activities during this suspension period are club business meetings, and that the fraternity is barred from contacting any of its new members.

The Dean of Students Office said it received a report with information that new members of Sigma Phi Epsilon were being hazed throughout the fall 2025 semester. The report also alleged illegal drug use by fraternity members, the letter said.

Three other UA fraternities — Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Chi and Sigma Alpha Mu — received letters from Mohr in recent weeks, in which she placed Phi Delta Theta on activities suspension and the other two on “interim loss of recognition” pending results of a UA investigation.

Phi Delta Theta was accused of subjecting new members to “forced alcohol consumption, degradation, humiliation, hazing, and other threatening and endangering behaviors” in the fall 2025 and spring 2026 semesters.