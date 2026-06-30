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The new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to limit who can participate in girls' sports could undermine an effort by at least one transgender girl in Arizona to continue to compete.

In its ruling Tuesday, the high court rejected arguments by transgender girls from Idaho and West Virginia that laws prohibiting them from competing in girls' sports violated Title IX, which bars discrimination on the basis of sex.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, said states are free under that law to define "sex'' as "biological sex,'' meaning the sex assigned at birth, and not the broader sense of how athletes identify themselves. To do so also doesn't violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, Kavanaugh said.

Tuesday's ruling is particularly relevant because in 2023, a federal judge here cited both Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause — reasons the Supreme Court now says are not valid to consider in such cases — when concluding Arizona could not use its own laws to ban transgender girls from participating in girls' sports.

The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps, said a 2022 Arizona law, which says it's illegal for a biological boy to play on a girl's team, illegally discriminated against the two transgender girls who filed suit against it, though she did not invalidate the entire law.

But Zipps, in giving permission to the two transgender girls to compete, also found that their individual circumstances showed they had no physical advantage over those born biologically female, because neither had entered puberty and both were taking hormone blockers.