About MAP for Southern Arizona

The Making Action Possible (MAP) for Southern dashboard brings together publicly available data from a wide range of federal, state and local agencies. The MAP uses this data to provide objective, consistent socioeconomic measures for the region, according to Jennifer Pullen, director of the Economic and Business Research Center in the UA's Eller College of Management.

"The MAP Dashboard's mission is to measurably improve Southern Arizona through data-driven collective civic action and education," she said. "The information supports informed conversations and decision-making among business leaders, educators, policymakers, nonprofit organizations, elected officials, and residents."