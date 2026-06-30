In fact, just hours after that ruling, the justices sent the Arizona case back to Zipps to reconsider her ruling in favor of allowing the two transgender girls here to participate in girls' sports — but this time based on what they ruled in the Idaho and West Virginia case. No date has been set for a hearing

"The ruling is very disappointing,'' said Rachel Berg. She is an attorney with the National Center for LGBTQ Rights who filed suit on behalf of the two transgender girls, getting Zipps to rule that they are entitled to play in girls' sports.

But Berg told Capitol Media Services she doesn't believe Tuesday's ruling will mean that Zipps will throw out the case. And she said there is a "strong path forward'' for the judge to uphold her earlier order.

At this point, only one plaintiff remains: a transgender girl who recently graduated from Aprende Middle School in the Kyrene Elementary School District. Berg said she intends to participate in girls' sports when she goes to high school.

The other plaintiff had been a student at the private Gregory School in Tucson who Berg said has graduated.

"She's not playing sports in Arizona ever again,'' Berg said.

At the heart of Tuesday's ruling is the finding that state laws limiting participation in sports based on biological sex are not illegal.

"Separate sports teams for biological males and biological females are reasonable,'' Kavanaugh wrote. "Given the inherent physical difference between the sex, allowing only biological females to play on women's and girls' teams can reduce the risk of physical injury and ensure fair competition.''