There also were regularly scheduled calls among Hickman's and other companies where they discussed Urner Barry's price quotations.

There was another instance where federal prosecutors said the companies submitted dozens of bids to Urner Barry, resulting in that operation increasing its price data for white, large, shell eggs across all regions of the country. That resulted in Hickman's and the others submitting data showing there were higher bid prices, resulting in Urner Barry, relying on that information, reporting that egg prices were "hitting records.''

Terms of the proposed settlement

Under the terms of the proposed settlement signed by an attorney for Hickman's, the company is agreeing not to communicate, discuss or negotiate, whether directly or indirectly, with any competitors about the prices or bids it is or will make and the timing of those bids. The company has also agreed to produce twice-a-year reports for the next five years, certifying that it has not made any improper communications.

There's also the agreement to provide 3.25 million eggs within the next 18 months to food banks or related nonprofit organizations in states where Hickman's currently does business. The deal makes it clear these can't just be eggs the company cannot sell.

"Eggs provided in the egg donation must be unspoiled, non-expired, and non-damaged medium or large white Grade A eggs, with at least 20-day shelf life,'' the agreement says. It also says the eggs "must be at least of a quality identical to that of eggs sold by Hickman's to its grocery store or food service customers.''