"There will be a robust 'no' campaign,'' she said.

Kolodin, in a social media post, cheered the failure of the Protect the Vote Arizona campaign to qualify for the ballot.

"It isn't November yet but I just beat Democrat Adrian Fontes at the ballot box!'' he wrote. That is based on his claims that the secretary of state and "the radical left'' are the ones not just promoting the now-defunct initiative but have been trying to kill his ballot referral.

Kolodin also is using the referral in his own bid to get people to vote for him for secretary of state.

But Swoboda said there are good reasons for voters to reject not just Kolodin, but the constitutional amendment he is trying to push. And the key, she said, is that vague language about requiring identification to vote.

"There's no specific language about how you're supposed comply with the requirement to provide ID with a mail ballot,'' said Swoboda, who is the former chair of the Arizona Republican Party.

And the possible options, she said, are not acceptable and would get rid of ballot secrecy.

"I don't want to put a Xerox of my ID in an envelope with a mail ballot,'' Swoboda said. "Because then I don't have a secret ballot anymore.''

Prior to 1991, there was no such thing as universal early voting. Instead, people who wanted to get a ballot by mail had to prove a need, whether due to handicap or illness or the fact that they were not going to be in their voting precinct on election day.

That year the Republican-controlled legislature agreed to allow for no-excuse early voting.