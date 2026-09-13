The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists for the 72nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program on Tuesday, which will be narrowed down to about 6,700 scholarships.

More than 1.2 million students in about 20,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2025 Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Of the 16,000 semifinalists, 15,000 are expected to advance to the final level after completing a detailed scholarship application that includes information about the semifinalist's academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received, according to a news release.