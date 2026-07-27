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WASHINGTON — The recently enacted law that restricts large investors from gobbling up single-family homes isn’t the only way some in Congress are trying to keep private equity from pinching family budgets.

A growing number of lawmakers have been looking at the skyrocketing costs of youth sports and trying to figure out ways to regulate private equity’s role in the industry, where rising costs have priced out many young athletes.

According to Project Play, an Aspen Institute initiative, families paid an average of $693 per child per sport in 2019 for registration fees, equipment, travel and other expenses, sometimes even including fees for tryouts. By 2024, registration fees alone had jumped from $125 to $197, while the average cost of playing a single sport climbed to $1,016.

Families with children playing more than one sport spent an average of $1,500 a year.

American families now spend more than $40 billion annually on youth sports. That’s nearly twice the revenue the NFL generates. The estimate comes not only from registration fees but also from travel and lodging, additional lessons, equipment, uniforms and fees from camps or schools.

Private equity-backed 3STEP Sports operates over 2,500 programs in seven sports, with more than 2 million athlete participants in every state. Many of the events are sanctioned by the Amateur Athletic Union.

Families pay $3,000 to $5,000 annually for their kids to compete in travel leagues and AAU year-round sports, some of them hoping for a shot at a college scholarship or even a pro career.

It’s a major shift from local recreational leagues.