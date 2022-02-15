Tucson school districts brace for legislators' decision on spending limit

“All of these are within the realm of possibilities,” she said.

For the Vail Unified School District, the current spending cap would imply a $16.2 million cut to its budget for the remainder of the school year.

“If we were to cut $16 million out of our fourth quarter budget, it would be devastating,” spokeswoman Darcy Mentone said. “We have determined that we will be able to keep our schools open no matter what, but if we lose this money, it will have long-term consequences for the Vail School District.”

At the Sunnyside Unified School District, the second-largest in the county, Superintendent Steve Holmes said during the board’s Feb. 8 meeting that the district had an estimated $13 million it could carry from the current fiscal year to the next for future finances.

However, if the district were to cut the projected $16.2 million from its current $95.6 million budget, it would leave administrators fumbling for cash to make up for the remainder of this year’s expenses.

And given the uncertainty, the Sunnyside governing board decided to postpone discussion regarding recruitment and retention incentives that included distributing cash to school employees.