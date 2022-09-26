 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUSD candidates forum is Wednesday

  • Updated

TUSD headquarters

 Greg Bryan, Arizona Daily Star 2009

Candidates for the two open seats on the Tucson Unified School District governing board will participate in a virtual forum to discuss their ideas for the district.

The Coalition for Accountability, Respect and Excellence for TUSD (C.A.R.E. 4 TUSD) will hold the forum via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The public can register at bit.ly/3BMv5z9.

The six candidates seeking the two seats are Brieanna Chillious, Jennifer Eckstrom, Luis A. Gonzales, Val Romero, William R. Soland and Rebecca Zapien.

All candidates were invited to participate in the forum. Participating candidates first met with the C.A.R.E. executive team individually and submitted answers to pre-forum questions, all of which can be found at care4tusd.org.

C.A.R.E. 4 TUSD is a group of parents, teachers, staff and community members.

Last week, all six candidates participated in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson and the YMCA of Southern Arizona. To view a recording of that forum, visit the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson Facebook page.

