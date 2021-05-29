Effort to save Tohono O’odham language gaining traction

Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan realized she wanted to learn her language better when she noticed it was difficult to communicate with her grandmother, and take in and remember the stories she shared.

“I wanted to be able to respond to her in O’odham, but I could only say certain things in O’odham,” Ramon-Sauberan said.

She grew up speaking English but hearing O’odham daily in her home. When she was in high school, and as her grandmother got older, Ramon-Sauberan realized she wanted to better understand and use her native language more often.

Ramon-Sauberan’s grandmother spoke O’odham almost exclusively to her children growing up. As a result, her mother struggled to communicate with her peers and teachers in school all the way through college.

“My mom didn’t want myself and my siblings to have to go through what she did,” Ramon-Sauberan said. “So, you know, we learned English as our first language, but O’odham was taught in the home.”

Ramon-Sauberan is still learning to fluently speak the language every day. She says she sometimes asks her mother — who taught O’odham language classes for elementary school children in San Xavier — for help.