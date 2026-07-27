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The federal government is likely to release its final environmental report for curbing Colorado River overuse late Monday, an Arizona official said, adding that he expects the feds will accept the proposal from California, Arizona and Nevada for some cuts to their river water supplies.

But the official said he's also concerned the feds will call for a much bigger cut on top of that — a cut that would slash river water use in those three Lower Colorado River Basin states by nearly twice as much as they're proposing, which he said would be "devastating" in Arizona.

Not only would the larger proposed cut "burn through" the entire supply of the Central Arizona Project that serves drinking water to Tucson and Phoenix, it could cut river water supplies to the agricultural stronghold of Yuma and water now used by riverfront communities such as Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, he said.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's final "Record of Decision" for the Colorado River is due Friday, said the state official, speaking on condition his name and title not be used.

While the official said he didn't know for sure if the bureau's final environmental report would include its preferred plan for the river, out of five alternatives it discussed in its draft environmental report last January, the release of the final report will be significant, he said.

"It is a very significant step. It is a necessary step" because it makes the actions called for in the decision enforceable, the state official said.