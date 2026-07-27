The federal government is likely to release its final environmental report for curbing Colorado River overuse late Monday, an Arizona official said, adding that he expects the feds will accept the proposal from California, Arizona and Nevada for some cuts to their river water supplies.
But the official said he's also concerned the feds will call for a much bigger cut on top of that — a cut that would slash river water use in those three Lower Colorado River Basin states by nearly twice as much as they're proposing, which he said would be "devastating" in Arizona.
Not only would the larger proposed cut "burn through" the entire supply of the Central Arizona Project that serves drinking water to Tucson and Phoenix, it could cut river water supplies to the agricultural stronghold of Yuma and water now used by riverfront communities such as Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, he said.
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The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's final "Record of Decision" for the Colorado River is due Friday, said the state official, speaking on condition his name and title not be used.
While the official said he didn't know for sure if the bureau's final environmental report would include its preferred plan for the river, out of five alternatives it discussed in its draft environmental report last January, the release of the final report will be significant, he said.
"It is a very significant step. It is a necessary step" because it makes the actions called for in the decision enforceable, the state official said.
The Lower Basin proposal, publicly released in May, called on the three Lower Basin states to cut their river water use by a total of 1.25 million acre-feet a year, or a little more than 10 years' worth of Tucson Water's annual drinking water deliveries to its customers. Arizona would take 760,000 acre-feet a year of those cuts under the Lower Basin state's proposal. The proposal also proposed an additional 700,000 acre-feet cut to be spread among the three states.
Last week, the Los Angeles Times reported, and the Star confirmed, that Arizona would take a 31% cut in its total Colorado River water supply in the first round of federal cuts. A 31% cut of Arizona's total, 2.8 million acre-foot Colorado River allocation would amount to about 868,000 acre-feet.
The state official held a press briefing Monday morning to discuss the bureau's pending environmental report and decision. But the official said the comments could be used strictly "on background," meaning reporters can quote them, but can't attribute them to anyone specific.
Asked to explain the briefing's "background" status, the official said only, "We just wanted to take this opportunity to talk with you about what's ahead of us this week, and what's ahead of us is the publication of the final environmental impact statement."
"We have worked with the feds and the states to try to put together a final version of that Lower Basin proposal," which calls on Arizona, California and Nevada to reduce their total river water use by 1.25 million acre-feet in both 2027 and 2028, the official said. "There’s been a lot of good work done, a lot of compromises going on. It's still uncertain what the final proposal will look like."
The bureau has also released to the states a "potential preferred alternative" for the river that would allow it to cut Lower Basin water use by a total of 3 million-acre-feet a year, the state official noted.
The Lower Basin states' proposal might be modified to include additional cuts of 300,000 acre-feet a year from both Arizona and California and 100,000 acre-feet a year from Nevada. That would boost the Lower Basin proposal's proposed cuts to 1.6 million acre-feet a year.
But that would still fall well short of what outside scientists have said is an annual shortfall of 3.6 million acre-feet a year on the river between its natural supply in the last couple years and people's demands.
Many outside scientists have said a larger cut may or will be needed.
At Monday's briefing, the state official said "I would hope to see in the final EIS some computer modeling analysis that would show how the three Lower Basin states' plan would perform in relation to different hydrological scenarios" for how much water comes down the river each year.
"This will give you some idea about whether whether we may need more cuts, as you project elevations in Lake Mead," the Arizona official said. "We will be consulting with the federal government and all seven basin states to look at all the actions that might take place to further protect Lake Mead and Lake Powell and that would be the bath forward."
But if there is a 3 million acre-foot a year cut and the cuts on Lower Basin water users are made based on their legal priority rights to river water, "Not only does it burn through all of the CAP water. It starts to impact higher priority users within my state, my folks on the river in the Yuma area," the official said.
"I can't tell you exactly how much it would affect them. It would start to impact California, mostly Metropolitan (the Metropolitan Water District serving Southern California cities); also priority users along the river in this state: Bullhead City, Lake Havasu. Those are very devastating potential impacts."
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.