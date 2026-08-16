Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona continues pressing its case against potentially “catastrophic” cuts in its water supply, asserting that the federal government’s developing plan for the Colorado River ignores critical legal requirements to deliver water to the Southwest.

As the U.S. Interior Department puts the finishing touches on rules that will determine the next two years of supply for Arizona, California and Nevada, Arizona Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke wrote to warn officials they're not following the law and could set off a court battle if they don’t change course.

In a 10-year framework, the agency says it may reduce deliveries to the three states by up to 3 million acre-feet a year if conditions are poor enough to require it.

Buschatzke wrote to Interior on Aug. 10 to say that such a massive cut ignores the 1922 Colorado River Compact, and that “Arizona reserves the right to seek the resolution of its Compact rights in an appropriate judicial forum.”

The compact promised the three states comprising the river’s Lower Basin 7.5 million acre-feet a year, a figure that those states have offered to dip below, but by a lesser amount than what the government may authorize — and only if the four Upper Basin states also commit to mandatory cuts.

So far those states haven’t agreed, and they have argued that they can’t be blamed for violating the compact when it’s climate change and the Lower Basin’s overuse that drained water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead. The lack of a basin-wide agreement led the Interior Department to devise its own plan.

How much less water?