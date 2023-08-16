One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery single-vehicle wreck south of Tucson, officials said.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. near Interstate 19 and West Continental Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Deputies initially were called to the scene for a fire, then learned it was a vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

The Green Valley Fire Department put out the fire and the driver's body was found inside, the release said. It was burned beyond recognition, the release said.

The name of the driver was withheld pending family notification, the release said.

The car exited the interstate at Continental Road from the southbound lanes, struck a light pole, rolled and burst into flames, the release said.