Fentanyl busts grow in Arizona, California

Cartels in Mexico also differ in how they make their money, Brown said.

“Both the Sinaloa cartel and the Tijuana cartel have been more heavily focused on the narcotics trafficking business and less heavily focused, while still involved, in the human smuggling trade,” Brown said.

“We’re seeing the eastern cartels getting more engaged in human smuggling as a source of profits, so fentanyl is less of a source of their profits than they are for the traditional and probably stronger drug cartels,” Brown said.

Federal court records in Tucson show many of the recent fentanyl busts involved U.S. citizens, who are are subject to fewer pandemic-related travel restrictions at the border than Mexican citizens, hiding packages of fentanyl in their vehicles or under their clothes as they crossed into Arizona from Mexico at ports of entry.

In a typical incident from May 27, a woman drove her Chevrolet Impala into the Douglas port of entry, where a CBP canine smelled a suspicious odor under the car, according to court records. Officers put the car on a lift and found 107 packages of fentanyl, weighing 31 pounds, in a hidden compartment. She said she crossed into Mexico on foot earlier in the day, spent a few hours at a hotel, and then drove to the port after her friend brought her car to her.