First case of highly transmissible Delta variant reaches Tucson area

The Delta variant likely accounts for nearly 10% of all cases in the United States, according to an estimate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday.

In Arizona, 47 cases of the Delta variant have been identified since the start of May, or around 2% of all cases that have been genetically sequenced since then, according to an online dashboard updated by the Translational Genomics Research Institute.

The case identified as the Delta variant in Pima County was reported in May, Cullen said Wednesday, but she couldn't give any more details about it because it’s the only one of its kind in the county.

There is a possible scenario in which this variant would infect enough people to overwhelm the hospitals again, given that 45% of the adult population in Pima County is not vaccinated, Cullen said.

The chances of this happening, however, are very low, said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.